Sakaja declares interest in the Nairobi Governor’s seat

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has declared his interest to vie for Nairobi Governor’s seat in next year’s general election maintaining that he will not step down this time round.

In 2017, Sakaja had also declared interest but stepped down in support of the former Nairobi County boss Mike Sonko.

Speaking Exclusively to Capital FM News, the first time senator and a former Nominated Member of the National Assembly said his track record speaks for itself exuding confidence that Nairobi residents will vote for him