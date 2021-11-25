Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP William Ruto addressing a public rallu after an interdenominational fundsdrive in Chebol, Kesses Constituency, Uasin Gishu County on November 24, 2021.

World

Ruto to Raila: You don’t deserve to be Kenya’s President

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Deputy President William Ruto has taken a swipe at Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga accusing him of thriving in division and chaos.

While citing the recent Kisumu incident where his entourage was stoned by rowdy youths two weeks ago, Ruto who is on a charm offensive in Nakuru County told the residents that they should be wary of leaders who thrive on violence.

“Do not accept leaders who prosper on violence. He has destroyed our rail line and I was in Kisumu the other day where he organised the youths to stone me. Is that really the kind of a leader we want?” he posed.

Ruto stressed that Odinga is unsuitable to become Kenya’s fifth President and that his political history betrays him.

The ODM party had issued a formal statement and distanced itself from the chaos that happened in Kondole and attributed it to youths who were fighting over money.

Ruto, who has been on an overdrive gear in recent days popularizing his presidential bid, said that it was unfortunate that leaders had ganged up against him to scuffle his chances of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta once his second and final term in office ends in 2022.

“They have ganged up against me but I want to tell them that I am unshaken and that I am ready to face them,” he said.

Unbowed by the isolation, a bullish Ruto has committed to stand his ground and continue selling his agenda across the country even as he exuded confidence that the race to State House will be a smooth sail for him.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We won in 2013 and 2017 and I believe that nothing will stop us from winning in 2022 because I have God and the people,” he said.

A recent poll by an African-based full market research firm placed Ruto as Kenya’s preferred presidential candidate after posting 39 percent trailed by Raila who had an approval rating of 23 percent.

The former Prime Minister who has also been making forays in the country under his unity bid campaign dubbed Azimio La Moja is yet to formally declare his presidential bid. He is expected to make the announcement on December 9.

With the high-stake polls nine months away, Kenyans have been treated to high-octane politics as political realignments also continue to take shape.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) 2022 election timeliness, the official campaign period is scheduled to begin on May 30 and lapse on August 6, 2021.

On Monday, Ruto downplayed claims that he is on a campaign mode and insisted that his countrywide tours are mere meetings with the people to understand their views.

Fact Check: Ruto has been campaigning for the presidency for the past year. Raila and other presidential candidates have also engaged in campaigns.

Other leaders who are eyeing the presidency and engaged in campaigns include Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalai Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU), business mogul Jimi Wanjigi, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and former Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Mukhisa Kituyi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Murgor sisters reject out of court settlement with the Ndichu’s in assault case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – The Murgor sisters have turned down an out-of-court settlement offer by the Ndichu brothers following an assault incident at...

17 mins ago

Fifth Estate

Can Kenya become a green economy: How can this be achieved?

The Seventh and final annual Devolution Conference running on the Multi-level theme governance for climate action has just ended in the beautiful county of...

47 mins ago

World

DCI Kinoti elected to Interpol’s Africa Representative Executive Committee

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has been elected to Interpol’s Africa Representative Executive Committee. The election was...

1 hour ago

World

FKF’s Nick Mwendwa walks free after prosecution failed to file charges

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – The President of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Nick Mwendwa is now a free man after prosecutors failed to prefer...

3 hours ago

World

At least 5 dead in Mogadishu blast

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 -At least five people killed were killed in car bombing in Mogadishu Thursday, in what was blamed on Al Shabaab...

4 hours ago

Kenya

University students threaten strike over ‘Kinoti persecution’

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 24- The Kenya Universities Students Union (KUSO) has threatened to mobilise mass action over what they described as ‘persecution of the...

19 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kazi Mtaani project extended until June 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24- Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has announced the extension of Kaazi Mtaani programme until the end of next year in...

20 hours ago

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Raila roots for creation of a National Climate Council

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has proposed the creation of a National Climate Council (NCC) to lead climate action...

20 hours ago