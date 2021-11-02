Ruto to Kenyans: You’re smart, elect visionary leaders

NYAMIRA, Kenya Nov 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to rally behind leaders whose development track records are clear.

He said Kenyans should elect leaders in the 2022 elections who have the willingness and capacity to implement projects and programmes that will transform their lives.

He emphasized on the need for voters not to waste time on individuals whose only campaign platform is tribalism, division, empty rhetoric and sloganeering.

“Leaders should sell their agenda to Kenyans. They should also have parties with national outlook besides showing their past development track records,” said Ruto who has declared interest in the presidency under his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

He went on: “How can some leaders expect to be elected yet they have nothing to show in terms of development for the many years they have served in government.”

The Deputy President made the remarks in Nyamira County on Tuesday, during various empowerment programmes at Bomwagano, Nyamusi, Magwagwa, Ikonge, Ekerenyo, Kebiringo and Nyamira Town in North Mugirango and West Mugirango constituencies.

He was accompanied by MPs Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba) and Vincent Musyoka (Mwala).

Others were former MPs Omingo Magara, Walter Nyambati and Joseph Kiangoi

The Deputy President said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has come up with a revolutionary bottom-up economic model that seeks to empower ordinary citizens.

Ruto wondered why his opponents were only relying on sloganeering aimed at exciting the public instead of selling their agenda.

“It’s now becoming clear that the difference between our party and others is like day and night. We’ve the bottom up agenda that will transform the lives of majority of ordinary citizens,” he said.

“Those competing with us are armed with political slogans and tribal parties,” added the Deputy President.

He told Kenyans to be wary of leaders keen to dividing them along tribal lines to achieve their selfish ends.

“For us to realize the aspirations of the Big Four agenda and the Bottom up economic model, we must unite and work together,” he said.

Musyoka urged the people of Nyamira to support development conscious leaders who were committed to transforming their lives.

“The 2022 election is about the economy and the empowerment of ordinary citizens. The politics of sloganeering and empty rhetoric is outdated,” said Musyoka.

Kemosi said the people of Nyamira County will no longer be fooled to join a political formation that has nothing to offer them.

“We will not accept to be taken back to a political party that only thrives empty rhetoric,” he said.

Osoro urged civil servants to stop engaging in partisan politics and focus on serving all Kenyans irrespective of their political affiliations.

The South Mugirango MP urged Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries actively campaigning for Opposition leader Raila Odinga to step aside for the sake of the country’s peace and stability.

“If you have been appointed to serve in Government, stop taking sides,” said Osoro.

He asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to utilize anti-graft agencies to fight corruption in the country.