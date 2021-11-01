Connect with us

DP William Ruto in Nyamira town on November 2, 2021.

Ruto takes his 2022 campaigns to Nyamira

NYAMIRA, Kenya Nov 1 – A section of leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have asked Kenyans to reject leaders who will be imposed on them.
The leaders who spoke during Ruto’s tour of Nyamira County on Monday said the decision on who becomes Kenya’s next President lies with voters.
South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro said majority of Kenyans want change since the current administration had deviated from its initial agenda.
Other MPs included Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Dominic Koskei (Sotik), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), former MPs Omingo Magara, Walter Nyambati and Joseph Kiangoi.
The legislators addressed residents in Chebilat, Nyansiongo, Kijauri, Metamaywa, Keroka, Riyabe and Rigoma in Nyamira County in the company of Deputy President William Ruto.
Kemosi urged  President Kenyatta to focus on completing his legacy programmes.
 “We appeal to the President to give Kenyans a chance to elect a leader of their choice without any interference,” said Mr Kemosi.
Osoro said Kenyans were more enlightened than before on matters pertaining to leaders, saying no one should influence their voting patterns.
“The era of imposing leaders on the people is long gone. Let Kenyans make their own decisions on leaders they want when the right time comes,” said Osoro.
Musyoka said a puppet president would not be keen on solving problems facing the people  as his focus would be on those who propelled him to power.
 “We want Kenyans to elect a leader of their choice and who is capable of transforming the economy besides addressing youth unemployment,” he said.
Nyamoko said it was time the country had a government that focuses on the needs of ordinary citizens.
The Deputy President, on his part,  appealed to the youth to register as voters and elect a leader who will address their needs including  unemployment.
“The youth should know that politics is about interests. They should vote for a government that will address their needs,” said Dr Ruto.
He said the Hustler movement will prioritize labour intensive projects and programmes that will create jobs if it takes over the country’s leadership.
“Before doing anything else, we will implement the bottom-up economic model that will address the needs of the people if given the opportunity,” he said.
The Deputy President asked his competitors to fold tribal political parties and form a national party that will have the interests of all Kenyans at heart.
Dr Ruto said tribal political parties were breeding grounds for division and hatred among Kenyans.
“How will the Opposition leaders unite the country yet they each run around with tribal political parties?’ asked Dr Ruto.
The Deputy President urged Kenyans not to allow politicians to divide them along tribal and ethnic lanes.
“We will not accept to be taken back to politics of tribalism and ethnicity that fuel disunity among Kenyans,” said Dr Ruto.

