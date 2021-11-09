Ruto starts 3-day tour in Nyanza as UDA seeks to broaden support base  

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 9 – Deputy President William Ruto started his three-day tour of Nyanza region in Kisumu on Tuesday with criticism on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment process on a say the Supreme Court unveiled timelines for the hearing of an appeal challenging its invalidation.

Ruto reiterated that BBI – an initiative birthed in 2018 – wasted time, energy and resources of Kenyans when leaders abandoned priority issues affecting the public.

“This madness of pushing people’s selfish interest must come to an end,” he said.

Ruto said the proponents of BBI were interested in reintroducing an imperial presidency.

“Why did we fought former President Daniel Arap Moi if we are coming back to imperial presidency,” he asked.

The DP said Kenyans were not being told the truth about the document that was rendered null and void by the Constitutional Court in a decision upheld by the Court of Appeal.

Ruto said a few positive proposals contained in the document could be changed without altering the 2010 Constitution.

“They were bringing BBI to increase county allocations yet in the Constitution it is stated that counties should not get less than 15 per cent of the funds, does that need an amendment in the Constitution,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking to thousands of young people who converged at Suzanne Owiyo Arts Centre in the outskirts of Kisumu city, Ruto said his bottom-up economic model will uplift Kenyans from poverty.

He announced that his administration will increase funds allocated to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“I know the challenges the low-income earners are facing, to uplift them, we will inject funds in CDF to help small scale traders to expand their businesses,” he said.

Ruto who was flanked by Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi, listened to the locals who represented different sectors ranging from boda boda, mama mboga, fishermen, farmers and the chamber of commerce.

He said his priority is the youth who are jobless yet are educated.

“Looking for jobs for the jobless is not a difficult job, after all, we have built railway lines and connected millions houses to power which is more complex than creating jobs for our people,” he said.

The DP told the people of Nyanza to vote for plans and not be lured by pledges for handouts.

He hit out at lenders whom he termed as predicators, eating into the economy of the “hustlers”.

“I want you people to help us make this government, we in UDA we have majority of MPs who are aligned to us, we are much ahead of the rest,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He promised to hold town hall engagements to get the input of the ordinary people, who will own his agenda.

“The inputs you have given here, our professionals will put it in a plan,” he said.

Ruto promised to sign a charter with the people of Kisumu on their priorities.

“Politics is about interest, you vote for your future,” he said.

Ruto will address the people of Kondele on Wednesday before heading to Homa Bay and Migori counties.