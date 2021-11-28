Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
DP William Ruto addresses a public rally in Kwale on November 27, 2021.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto speaks against tribal politics as he tours Kwale

Published

KWALE, Kenya Nov 28- Deputy President William Ruto has said Kenya is past the politics of ethnicity.
He said ethnicity is backward and benefits only a few leaders in the society.
Instead, Ruto said leaders must unite and work towards transforming the country.
“That is why we are determined to build a formidable, issues-driven national political party that will bring all Kenyans together,” he said.
Ruto was speaking today in Kinango Town in Kwale County during the dedication and launch of the Duruma Bible.
He was accompanied by Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, MPs Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Feisal Abdallah (Msambweni), Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Owen Baya (Kilifi North) and Ahmed Kolosh (Wajir West).
He lauded the church for its contribution to the development, governance and prosperity of the country.
“We will continue cooperating with the church because its footprints in education, health and other social services sectors in our country are evident,” he explained.
Ali asked leaders to embrace the politics of tolerance.
He said a section of leaders have made Ruto their campaign item.
He noted that some prominent politicians were of the thought that Kenya belonged to them and anyone showing support to a majority of needy Kenyans is sidelined.
Governor Mvurya said Kwale was fully behind Ruto.
He said the country had benefited a lot from the Deputy President’s leadership.
Mvurya called on locals to support Ruto in the 2022 elections.
Mwashetani said most of Ruto’s opponents were campaigning on the hate and division platforms.
“They must come up with issues that will elevate them to power,” he explained.
The MP claimed they were planning to rig the 2022 elections.
Tayari hailed the Bible translation saying it will easily offer spiritual guidance for the community to understanding the word of God.
He added that for a long time, Coast region had made wrong political decisions “but this time we assure Ruto of our support”.
On his part, Kolosh said people of Northern Kenya had decided that the only candidate with a vision in addressing their needs was none other but Ruto.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

CJ Koome downplays UDA concerns over her involvement in election preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has dismissed concerns by Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) over her judicial...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila says ODM-Jubilee plans intact despite NDC cancellation

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has allayed fears that the postponement of the Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC) is...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mudavadi-Karua ticket likely to shape Mt Kenya politics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 – Martha Karua-led Mount Kenya Unity Forum and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders have hinted at a possibility of an...

5 days ago

Kenya

Karua warns against breaking parties to join others ahead of 2022 elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21- Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has called on Kenyans to embrace multiparty politics in the country as part of...

6 days ago

Top stories

Ruto: I haven’t started campaigns yet, I’m just performing my duties as DP

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – Deputy President William Ruto now says he has not started campaigns for next year’s presidential election. While answering a...

6 days ago

Fifth Estate

Why it is too early to predict 2022 presidential election

The 2022 election is poised to be very interesting and might even usher a new beginning in our political mobilisation. Granted, it is difficult...

6 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto, Raila favorite 2022 candidates at 38pc and 23pc: TIFA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have been named as most preferred candidates in the...

November 19, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA, ODM named most preferred parties as Jubilee tumbles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have maintained momentum...

November 19, 2021