Ruto says leaders coalescing around Raila keen to safeguard vested interests  

THIKA, Kenya, Nov 13 – Deputy President William Ruto has said Kenyans should not be coerced to support particular candidates ahead of 2022 general election.

He said some individuals who were forcing some leaders to rally behind Opposition leader Raila Odinga were only interested in safeguarding their interests at the expense of millions of Kenyans.

Speaking in Thika Town during his empowerment tour of Kiambu County on Saturday, Dr Ruto said some leaders’ agenda was only to secure power for their own interests and survival.

“Most of the leaders you see coming together have no interest of ordinary Kenyans. Their only interest is political posts to protect their interests,” he said.

Present were MPs Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Patrick Wainaina(Thika Town), Isaac Mwaura, John Njuguna Kawanjiku(kiamba), George Koimburi (Juja), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) , Rigathi Gachagua(Mathira), Aden Duale (Garissa town), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) and Irungu Kangata (Muranga).

Others were former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu and former Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a.

Dr Ruto said many leaders were not interested in economic wellbeing of Kenyans and had no manifesto to show what they will do once they ascend to power.