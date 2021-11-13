Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
November 13, 2021 | DP William Ruto addresses a gathering at Thika town, Kiambu County/DPPS

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto says leaders coalescing around Raila keen to safeguard vested interests  

Published

THIKA, Kenya, Nov 13 – Deputy President William Ruto has said Kenyans should not be coerced to support particular candidates ahead of 2022 general election.

He said some individuals who were forcing some leaders to rally behind Opposition leader Raila Odinga were only interested in safeguarding their interests at the expense of millions of Kenyans.

Speaking in Thika Town during his empowerment tour of Kiambu County on Saturday, Dr Ruto said some leaders’ agenda was only to secure power for their own interests and survival.

“Most of the leaders you see coming together have no interest of ordinary Kenyans. Their only interest is political posts to protect their interests,” he said.

Present were MPs Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Patrick Wainaina(Thika Town), Isaac Mwaura, John Njuguna Kawanjiku(kiamba), George Koimburi (Juja), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) , Rigathi Gachagua(Mathira), Aden Duale (Garissa town), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) and Irungu Kangata (Muranga).

Others were former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu and former Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a.

Dr Ruto said many leaders were not interested in economic wellbeing of Kenyans and had no manifesto to show what they will do once they ascend to power.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo’s Ukambani political dominance tested as Raila, Ruto traverse turf

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s political stranglehold of the Lower Eastern region came under serious scrutiny on Friday after Deputy...

23 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Yatani: Cabinet Secretaries are free to advance political interests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani has defended Cabinet colleagues who have come under fierce criticism for picking sides in...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Obado heckled during Ruto tour in Migori

MIGORI, Kenya Nov 11 – Migori Governor Okoth Obado was heckled in two instances in Homa Bay and Migori Counties Thursday when he accompanied...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA lawmakers blame ODM over Kondele chaos as Raila allies deny involvement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have blamed high-ranking Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) officials for clashes reported in Kondole where...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA urges IEBC to penalize ODM for Kondele chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to take action against...

2 days ago

Kenya

Raila to Ruto: You’re to blame for Kondele chaos, you provoked the youth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has downplayed Wednesday’s incident in Kondele where Deputy President William Ruto’s...

2 days ago

Corona Virus

Ruto’s office tells off NPS over prior warning claim on Kondele hostilities  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – The Office of the Deputy President has told off the National Police Service (NPS) for failing to act to...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto says won’t contest Jubilee expulsion as Uhuru allies moot ouster

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – Deputy President William Ruto says he will respect any decision the Jubilee Party makes during the National Delegates Conference...

3 days ago