DP William Ruto addressing locals during his tour of Bungoma County on November 5, 2021. /DPPS.

Ruto rallies Kenyans to reject tribal politics

BUNGOMA, Kenya Nov 5 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to reject leaders who bank on tribal politics to ascend the presidency.

He said he was optimistic that the outcome of the 2022 General Election will not be determined by politics based on tribalism.

“The next general election will be unique because politics of tribalism will be buried. Kenyans are saying no to politics of tribalism and are embracing issues pertaining teconomic empowerment,” said Ruto.

Speaking in Cheptais, Sirisia and Bumula in Bungoma County on Friday, Ruto said Kenyans were no longer interested in rhetoric but development oriented leaders.

“It’s impressive that the conversation now in Kenya has changed and it’s about economic empowerment. Kenyans have forced leaders to talk about the economy by outlining their plans and manifestos,” said Ruto.

The Deputy President was accompanied by MPs Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), John Waluke (Sirisia), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Robert Pukose (Endebess), Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon) and former Kakamega senator Bonny Khalwale.

The Deputy President, at the same time, said the country’s leadership in 2022 will be decided by Kenyans and not brokers.

“Kenya’s leadership cannot be decided in hotels or in Nairobi by brokers or few individuals. It’s the people who will decide on the nature of leaders to elect come 2022,” said Ruto.

He added:” I want to tell those interested in leadership positions to leave their comfort zones and talk to Kenyans at the grassroots because they are the ones who have final say on issues of elections.”

The MPs took issue with the runaway insecurity in some parts of the country due to what they termed as “laxity by those managing the security sector.”

They said Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi was more focused on political activities at the expense of addressing challenges facing the security sector.

The legislators were reacting to reports that more than 20 people were killed following two separate banditry attacks in Samburu and Marsabit Counties on Thursday.

“It’s the responsibility of the Government to protect people’s lives and property in any part of this country. CS Matiangi should either do the duties of managing the security docket or simply resign,” said MP Barasa.

Barasa urged CS Matiangi to stop politicking and focus on his duties of managing the country’s security.

MP Wanyama said Matiangi was responsible for the deteriorating state of security in the country because he was more focused on politics.

He urged President Kenyatta to find a suitable replacement for Matiangi, saying he has failed to manage the security docket.

Mr Washiali said Matiangi has undermined the independence of the office of the Inspector General of police (IG) by managing its operations.

“We want the CS to allow the office of the IG to do it’s job independently and in accordance with the Constitution instead of managing it,” said Washiali.

The leaders vowed to mobilize their supporters to rally behind the leadership of the Deputy President for the top seat come 2022.

“Among the current crop of leaders, it’s only Dr Ruto who has the interest of ordinary citizens at heart. This is why he is always committed to addressing challenges facing them,” said MP Mabonga.

Kapondi said the people of Mt Elgon were firmly behind Dr Ruto because he has a solid development track record in the region.

Waluke said he was confident that UDA will form the next government.

“I want to ask voters in western Kenya to support UDA because it’s only the party at the moment in Kenya with a national outlook,” said Waluke.

