Capital News
November 13, 2021 | DP William Ruto addresses a gathering at Thika town, Kiambu County/DPPS

Ruto: I haven’t started campaigns yet, I’m just performing my duties as DP

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – Deputy President William Ruto now says he has not started campaigns for next year’s presidential election.

While answering a question from a journalist after chairing an IBEC meeting at his Karen residence on Monday, Ruto said his countrywide meetings are not campaigns but a meet the people tour to seek and understand their views.

“I haven’t started the campaigns because the campaign period is not yet announced by IEBC, what you have seen me do is to do what my mandate is, speaking to people, understanding their issues, assessing the extent of our government programs on how far they are and receiving feedback from the public,” Ruto said in reference to his meetings that are always anchored on the 2022 campaigns in which he hopes to succeed his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term.

“Maybe you haven’t seen me in a tie and I think that’s the problem. Government work can be done even without a tie. I think the only problem you have is that I have been working without being formally dressed. There’s no provision anywhere in the law that you must be in a tie to perform government work,” Ruto said.

Ruto is campaigning to be president under his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party after falling out of favour in the ruling Jubilee Party that is keen to enter into a pre-election alliance with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party of Raila Odinga.

Why it is too early to predict 2022 presidential election

The 2022 election is poised to be very interesting and might even usher a new beginning in our political mobilisation. Granted, it is difficult...

18 hours ago

Ruto, Raila favorite 2022 candidates at 38pc and 23pc: TIFA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have been named as most preferred candidates in the...

3 days ago

Ringleader of Ruto’s motorcade stoning in Kondele charged

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 18 – A Kisumu county government askari has been charged for allegedly leading a mob that stoned the motorcade of Deputy...

4 days ago

Man who led a mob that stoned DP Ruto’s convoy in Kondele arrested

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 15 – A Kisumu County official was arrested Monday on accusations of leading a mob that stoned the convoy of Deputy...

November 15, 2021

Mudavadi says leaders seeking elective posts should be sincere, talk real issues

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has called on all leaders seeking various political seats in the...

November 14, 2021

Kalonzo’s Ukambani political dominance tested as Raila, Ruto traverse turf

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s political stranglehold of the Lower Eastern region came under serious scrutiny on Friday after Deputy...

November 12, 2021

Shot in the arm for Wanjigi after endorsement from 12 counties for presidential nomination

Nairobi, Kenya Nov 11- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi’s quest for the party’s ticket has received a major boost after officials...

November 10, 2021

Police to Ruto: We warned you against Kondele visit

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – Police Headquarters now say Deputy President William Ruto was warned against visiting Kondele in Kisumu where his motorcade was...

November 10, 2021