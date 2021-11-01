Connect with us

African Union High Representative for Infrastructural Development Raila Odinga (second from right on front row) at the Expo 2020 Dubai when he visited Kenya's pavilion on November 1, 2021.

Kenya

Raila urges African countries to improve infrastructure to boost trade within the continent

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1-African Union High Representative for Infrastructural Development Raila Odinga says poor infrastructure has been one of the most inhibiting factors in enhancing trade between African nations.

Speaking Monday at the Expo 2020 Dubai after visiting Kenya’s pavilion, Odinga called on African countries to invest in their infrastructure so as to boost trade among other benefits.

“Africa needs to trade more with itself. At the moment it stands at just about 15 per cent and we want to upscale it to 30 per cent, then 50 per cent gradually. One of the inhibiting factor has been poor infrastructure in the continent and we have to ensure that the infrastructure in the continent is improved,” said Odinga who is keen on vying for the presidency in Kenya in August 2022 when incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second and final term will end.

Odinga expressed his satisfaction with how Kenya has marketed itself in the Dubai Expo which is an international event held after every five years.

“And for Kenya to make a decision to come here is very welcome. It is an opportunity to showcase what Kenya has to offer to the rest of the world. As they say if you don’t tell your story nobody will tell it for you,” he said, “What I have seen here is very impressive, from agricultural products to processed goods, value added goods from agricultural productions, secondly showing tourism potential of our country also our different cultures, our unity in diversity or in other words azimio la umoja.”

The African Union in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates government, hosted its second event at the Expo 2020 Dubai under the theme of Infrastructure Development in Africa.

African Union High Representative for Infrastructural Development Raila Odinga at the Expo 2020 Dubai when he visited Kenya’s pavilion on November 1, 2021.

For the AU, Expo 2020 Dubai offers an opportunity to further entrench the relationship between Africa and the UAE, by leveraging on the long-standing economic partnerships between the two regions.

Dubai which is in the United Arab Emirates hosted  the EXPO from 1st October to 31st March 2022.

92 countries are participating among them Kenya and each is showcasing their opportunities at designated pavilions

Each country participating has been allocated a national day to promote its culture, trade, investment and tourism opportunity to the world.

Kenya’s national day will be held on February 16,2022.

However, organisers said Kenya plans to have entire Kenya week which will involve various activities such as flower activation on Valentine’s Day, the Kenya UAE trade investment and business forum and the Kenya Diaspora Business State Dinner.

