Raila: Uhuru saved me from treason charges after mock swearing in

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Raila Odinga has opened up on how President Uhuru Kenyatta decided to save him from going to prison for treason charges after swearing himself in as the people’s president following the 2017 election.

Odinga said Kenyatta had the option of ordering for his arrest and prosecution to face treason charges, but instead opted for peace.

The former prime minister took the oath after largely boycotting the repeat presidential election won by Kenyatta who had also taken the lead in the first poll that was nullified by the Supreme Court.

“On one side Uhuru was told that Raila was becoming too much, what he has done amounts to treason. Let’s arrest him, take him to court where he will be issued with a death penalty. We will have him hanged in Kamiti and that will be the end of him, but Uhuru said No,” Odinga said at the Legio Maria church in Nairobi’s Makongeni on Sunday, one of the few times he publicly spoke about the matter.

Several Opposition leaders including Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang were arrested and charged over the mock swearing in while activist Miguna Miguna who holds Canadian nationality was deported. Kajwang’s case never progressed but Miguna has remained in Canada, with airlines issued with red notices against flying him in. He has vowed to travel back this week.

In March 2018, Odinga shook hands with President Kenyatta in what is now commonly known as the handshake, and has remained close to power since then, edging out Deputy President William Ruto who has now fallen out of the president’s favour.

“We sat with Uhuru and said that Kenya is important than the two of us. So on behalf of Kenyans let’s have the handshake and unite the nation,” he said.

Odinga has made it clear he will be vying for the presidency, with the formal declaration expected on December 9. It will be his 5th stab at the presidency as he hopes to succeed President Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The race has attracted other presidential candidates among the, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU Party Leader Gideon Moi, FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, businessman Jimi Wanjigi, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, former Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Mukhisa Kituyi and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

On Sunday, Odinga said his unity bid with Odinga will not end with the handshake and has vowed to continue popularising his Azimio la Umoja slogan to enhance peace in the country.

“Let’s stay away from discrimination based on tribe, colour or race failure to which we will not be able to move forward as a nation. Kenyans want unity and peace within their environs, but we haven’t been able to attain that because we are not united. That is why am preaching a message of unity wherever I go,” Odinga said.

He reiterated his Sh6,000 monthly stipend pledge to poor families if elected president saying it will be the biggest social welfare programme in Africa.

He scoffed at his political rivals, in apparent reference to Ruto, who are questioning where he will get the funds to sustain the ambitious programme.

“They have said that my pledge is a joke, others have said it is all politics. I say no it’s not politics I have been a prime minister in this country, I know how the economy is run. I can’t just talk, I know where the money is,” he noted.

Odinga further promised to seal all loopholes of corruption in the country which, he says, is to blame for lack of development.

“You heard the President say that everyday Sh 2 billion is stolen through corruption in a year that is about Sh700 billion. I know the loopholes they use to steal the public funds, I will seal all loopholes and I will get money to pay Kenyans. That’s my promise,” he assured.

The Nairobi tour by Odinga is the second campaign tour since he jetted back in the country from Dubai.