Capital News
ODM Leader Raila Odinga speaks to journalists at the party headquaretrs on November 23, 2021 when he received Marsabit Woman Rep Safia Sheikh Adan who defected to his party.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila says ODM-Jubilee plans intact despite NDC cancellation

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has allayed fears that the postponement of the Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC) is due to the uncertainty over the political marriage with the ruling party Jubilee.

Odinga said that contrary to the media reports, the coalition between the two parties was not part of the Jubilee NDC that was scheduled for November 30 at the Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“We never talked about marriage between Jubilee and ODM. Jubilee was going to have their NDC which was part of its internal affair, and it will hold it at a convenient time,” Odinga said Tuesday when he received Marsabit Woman Representative Safia Sheikh Adan.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is also the Jubilee party leader, called off the party’s NDC Monday but no immediate reason was provided.

Reports indicate that the Jubilee NDC was expected to kick out dissidents, including Deputy President William Ruto who has been openly criticising the government and the party.

It was also scheduled to overhaul the national secretariat after some decamped to Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party he plans to use in seeking the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

But top on the agenda, sources said, was a vote to ratify the formation of the Jubilee-ODM coalition.

“The Jubilee-ODM coalition will come at the appropriate time, it’s not delayed,” he said.

Odinga has clarified that the postponement of the Jubilee NDC will not affect the ongoing preparation of ODM’s planned announcement of its presidential candidate on December 9, 2021.

“The NDC has nothing to do with what we are going to do on the 9th of December when I will formally announce my candidature. We have even invited Jubilee party to our function,” Odinga stated.

Odinga is seen as President Kenyatta’s preferred successor after falling out with his Deputy Ruto when the two shook hands in March 2018, ending long-standing political acrimony that was fuelled in 2013 when Odinga accused the president of rigging the vote in his favour.

