Raila Odinga Way, not Mbagathi Way anymore

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 5 – Mbagathi Way in Nairobi has been renamed Raila Odinga Way.
Signs for the road were replaced on Thursday night for the road that runs from City Mortuary Round about to Lang’ata Road Round about.
The renaming comes weeks after the Nairobi County Assembly passed a motion to rename the road in honour of the former Prime Minister over his advocacy for multi-party democracy in Kenya.
Minority Whip Peter Imwatok introduced the motion, saying deserving leaders should be recognised while they are alive and not in death.
He said Raila, a presidential aspirant under his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, has greatly improved the democratic and economic development of Kenya.
Several leaders among them Kisii Governor James Ongwae has lauded the move even as others criticised it.
“Raila Odinga way is a well-deserved honour for the enormous political, economic and developmental contributions to our country,” said Ongwae.
A recent renaming of Dik Dik road to Francis Atwoli sparked outrage, with a section of activists questioning what the trade unionist had done to deserve the honour.