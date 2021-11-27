Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Raila Odinga receives campaign branded vans to support his 2022 presidential bid/FILE/Raila Odinga

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila moves presidential candidature declaration to December 10

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Elections Junet Mohamed has announced that ODM leader Raila Odinga will now declare his presidential bid on December 10.

Speaking during an Azimio La Umoja forum in Nyeri, Junet said the shift in dates comes after the former Prime Minister sought divine intervention.

“Baba (Raila) ​has checked his calendar and he believes that December 10, is the day that God has made for us to converge at the Kasarani Stadium, that is the day that Baba will speak with Kenyans, his address will be according to the views he has been collecting from Kenyans he has been meeting with during the Azimio la Umoja fora held in 15 counties,” Junet said.

He also declared that the event will be held in the 60,000 seater football stadium and not the 5,000 capacity indoor arena ​which has played host to many political meetings including Thursday’s Wiper Democratic Movement meeting.

The ODM Party Leader had earlier this month stated that he was still mobilizing support for his Azimio La Umoja clarion call which will culminate in the much awaited announcement in a major rally to be held in Nairobi.

In August, Odinga launched his Azimio la Umoja campaign slogan in Nakuru County which mirrored his call for unity.

He unveiled his strategic plan aimed at uniting the country ahead of the 2022 General election dubbed as ‘Azimio la Umoja’ which he says provides a conducive environment for the realization of the Vision 2030 development plan.

Odinga said the objective was to dissect problems facing the country, among them political inclusion, divisive electoral processes, insecurity, corruption and reviving the economy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Even though he is widely viewed as a serious presidential candidate in the August 2022 presidential election, the former prime minister has not formally declared his candidature.

This will be Odinga’s fifth stab at the presidency, having made unsuccessful runs in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila crowned Kikuyu elder, Ida conferred traditional woman status  

NYERI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Ondinga and his wife Ida were Friday installed as elder and Kikuyu...

7 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Why Raila and Kalonzo may work together in 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has given the strongest indication yet, that he will likely work...

2 days ago

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Raila roots for creation of a National Climate Council

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has proposed the creation of a National Climate Council (NCC) to lead climate action...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila says ODM-Jubilee plans intact despite NDC cancellation

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has allayed fears that the postponement of the Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC) is...

4 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

‘Not me!’ Raila denies engaging in premature campaigns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 – Orange Democratic Leader Raila Odinga has urged Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to shun skirting around the issue of...

4 days ago

Fifth Estate

Why it is too early to predict 2022 presidential election

The 2022 election is poised to be very interesting and might even usher a new beginning in our political mobilisation. Granted, it is difficult...

6 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA, ODM named most preferred parties as Jubilee tumbles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have maintained momentum...

November 19, 2021

Kenya

Miguna to depart Berlin for Nairobi through Paris on Monday

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 13 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has posted his flight details ahead of his expected arrival in the country on November 16....

November 13, 2021