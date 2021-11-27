Raila moves presidential candidature declaration to December 10

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Elections Junet Mohamed has announced that ODM leader Raila Odinga will now declare his presidential bid on December 10.

Speaking during an Azimio La Umoja forum in Nyeri, Junet said the shift in dates comes after the former Prime Minister sought divine intervention.

“Baba (Raila) ​has checked his calendar and he believes that December 10, is the day that God has made for us to converge at the Kasarani Stadium, that is the day that Baba will speak with Kenyans, his address will be according to the views he has been collecting from Kenyans he has been meeting with during the Azimio la Umoja fora held in 15 counties,” Junet said.

He also declared that the event will be held in the 60,000 seater football stadium and not the 5,000 capacity indoor arena ​which has played host to many political meetings including Thursday’s Wiper Democratic Movement meeting.

The ODM Party Leader had earlier this month stated that he was still mobilizing support for his Azimio La Umoja clarion call which will culminate in the much awaited announcement in a major rally to be held in Nairobi.

In August, Odinga launched his Azimio la Umoja campaign slogan in Nakuru County which mirrored his call for unity.

He unveiled his strategic plan aimed at uniting the country ahead of the 2022 General election dubbed as ‘Azimio la Umoja’ which he says provides a conducive environment for the realization of the Vision 2030 development plan.

Odinga said the objective was to dissect problems facing the country, among them political inclusion, divisive electoral processes, insecurity, corruption and reviving the economy.

Even though he is widely viewed as a serious presidential candidate in the August 2022 presidential election, the former prime minister has not formally declared his candidature.

This will be Odinga’s fifth stab at the presidency, having made unsuccessful runs in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.