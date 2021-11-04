PSC Vice Chair among 12 candidates shortlisted for vacant Chairperson slot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Public Service Commission (PSC) Vice Chairperson Charity Kisotu is among 12 candidates who have been shortlisted for the position of the Chairperson which fell vacant in April.

In a gazette notice published on Thursday, the selection panel for appointment of a chairperson of the PSC said the 12 who were picked from a list of 99 applications will be interviewed on November 10 and 11.

The position was left vacant after the death of the former chairperson Stephen Kirogo after a short illness.

President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the post vacant on August 24.

Others shortlisted include; Dr. Selly Jemutai, Charles Onami, Kennedy Juma, Susanna Rebecca Ochieng and Maurice Mutinda.

Mahboub Mohamed, Nancy Oundo, Anthony Mwaniki Elseba Chepkoech, David Njoroge and Duke Omondi were also listed among applicant set to be interviewed by the panel.

After carrying out the interviews, the panel will select three persons qualified to be appointed as Chairperson and forward the names to the Head of State who will in turn appoint a preferred candidate.

According to the Public Service Act: “The President shall by notice in the Government Gazette, appoint the chairperson within seven days upon receipt of the approved names”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The candidate picked for the job will serve on a full-time basis for a non-renewable term of six years.