Prisons boss Wycliffe Ogallo fired after Kamiti prison break, John Kibaso takes over

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Wycliffe Ogallo has been fired as Prisons Director-General following the escape of three dangerous terror convicts from Kamiti Maximum Prison.

Ogallo has been replaced by Brigadier (Rtd) John Kibaso Warioba in changes announced by State House, two days after the shocking jailbreak that sent panic across the country,=.

“The appointment follows the briefing to the Head of State from the Ministry responsible for Correctional Services regarding the security breaches at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison that led to the escape of three inmates,” State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said in a statement.

No explanation has been offered into how Mohamed Ali Abikar, Joseph Juma Odhiambo and Musharaf Abdalla Akhulunga managed to escape the heavily-guarded facility on Monday.

All three were charged and convicted of terrorism-related offences and one, Abikar, was serving 41 for involvement in an attack that left 148 people dead.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi Fred Matiangi said Tuesday that preliminary investigations were still under way but that seven wardens at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison had been arrested in connection with the jail break on the outskirts of Nairobi.

Matiangi said exit points along the country’s border had been placed on high alert with fears the trio could try to slip out of Kenya undetected.

“We are going to conduct a massive manhunt for these three. They are dangerous criminals and we have to get them. And we are going to get them,” Matiangi said late Monday after visiting Kamiti with the country’s top law enforcement officials.

On Thursday, State House said “the President has directed the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government and all security formations to take all action necessary and pursue the Kamiti escapees with all the available resources.”