Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju./CFM-FILE.

Top stories

President Kenyatta condoles with CS Tuju’s family

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of Jubilee Secretary-General and Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju following the death of their mother Mama Mary Odiyo Tuju.

Mama Mary, 87, passed away on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

In his message of comfort to the family, the President eulogised Mama Mary as a hard-working community leader and elder who greatly valued and supported education as the foundation of life.

“Mama Mary was a known and highly respected community leader who believed in the virtues and benefits of education. Her belief that education was the foundation of life was the inspiration that led many from her community to pursue education, and become productive members of society,” the President said.

The Head of State described Mama Mary as a strong matriach who raised a successful family and prayed to God to grant the Tuju family solace and fortitude at this difficult period of mourning.

“We will forever be grateful for the work she has done for our nation and for raising up a strong family which has continued to contribute to the socio-economic transformation of our country.

“I pray that God will shed his love and peace in your hearts as you mourn the demise of your beloved mother. I assure you of my prayers and support as you come to terms with the death of your family matriarch,” President Kenyatta comforted the family.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Kenyatta meets Abiy over Ethiopia crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta made a surprise visit to Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, Sunday, in which he held a...

3 days ago

Africa

Kenya upscales surveillance over security situation in the region

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday ordered security agencies to “heighten vigilance and surveillance across the country” in light of...

6 days ago

BBI

Apex court to hear BBI appeal from January 18 to 20

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – Chief Justice Martha Koome on Tuesday ruled that the consolidated Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal shall be heard on...

November 9, 2021

Top stories

Jubilee Party to hold much awaited NDC on November 30

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 – Jubilee Party is set to hold the much-awaited National Delegates Conference on November 30. The party’s Secretary-General Raphael Tuju...

November 8, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila: Uhuru saved me from treason charges after mock swearing in

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Raila Odinga has opened up on how President Uhuru Kenyatta decided to save him...

November 8, 2021

Top stories

Karua to Mutunga: enjoy your retirement, stop inciting judges to strike

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 6 – NARC Kenya party Leader Martha Karau has told off former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga against inciting judges to go...

November 6, 2021

Top stories

Jubilee party set to hold much awaited National Delegates Conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – The ruling Jubilee party is planning to hold the long awaited National Delegates Conference (NDC). The party’s Secretary General...

November 1, 2021

CLIMATE SUMMIT

Kenyatta to lead talks on Africa’s crucial role in tackling climate crisis at COP26

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 31-President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to lead talks on Africa’s crucial role in tackling the climate crisis at the United Nations...

October 31, 2021