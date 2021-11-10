Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Wafula Chebukati-led commission gave the parties until November 16 to resubmit revised nomination rules/FILE

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Political parties miss nomination rules threshold, given 6 days to refile

IRENE MWANGI

Published

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News