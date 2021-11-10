Connect with us

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Police to Ruto: We warned you against Kondele visit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – Police Headquarters now say Deputy President William Ruto was warned against visiting Kondele in Kisumu where his motorcade was stoned.

Police Spokesman Bruno Shiosho said they had prior intelligence showing that Ruto will have trouble with local youth in the area.

“Based on intelligence gathered, there was tension within Kondele owing to alleged distribution of campaign logistical funds amongst local groups,” Shiosho said.

No major casualty was reported from the incident in which police lobbed teargas to disperse the rowdy group as the DP made his way to the airport.

Ruto has described the Kondele scenes as “shameful” and accused unnamed leaders of orchestrating it.

He said the employment of the youth by leaders to advance their selfish gains was primitive.

“It must be condemned. We will get Kisumu out this stone-throwing culture,” he said.

Ruto was on a three day of tour of Nyanza region with rallies in Kisumu, Homa Bay and Siaya counties.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has also condemned the violent scenes and called for ‘political tolerance’.

Among the vehicles destroyed is Ruto’s Lexus LX570 model whose rear windscreen was smashed.

“Let us stop throwing stones,” Ruto pleaded, “Let us respect each other because Kenya belongs to all of us.” It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the melee.

He made entry into Kisumu City addressing roadside rallies in Kisian, Otonglo, Obote road and Juakali area.

Ruto was welcomed by the people of Kisumu who escorted him to Kondele but got stopped by youths on the way. “I am asking those who have sponsored youths to stone other leaders, shame on them.”

Police were forced to lobbed teargas canisters on Wednesday to disperse unruly youths after a standoff which threatened to cut short the Deputy President’s rally in Kondele.

His convoy was forced to make a U-turn at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital before rerouting back as police cleared the way using teargas canisters.

While at Kondele, stones were hurled at Ruto as he explained his bottom-up economic model/CFM

In brief comments over the stone-throwing incident, Ruto condemned political leaders inciting youths saying it was time to liberate Kondele from the culture of hostility.

Ruto insisted everybody is free to visit any part of the country.

He later made his way to the airport to take a chopper to Homa Bay County for a meeting with youths in Kabondo Kasipul Constituency.

Earlier, Ruto gave Sh2.5 million for Boda Boda while the Mama Mboga received Sh2 million to expand their businesses after addressing roadside rallies in Kisiani and Jua Kali, where he asked them to rally behind the progressive United Democratic Party.

“Our plans and programmes will ensure that Kisumu is liberated from regressive stone-throwing culture,” he said.

Under the Bottom-Up Economic Model, Dr Ruto explained, young people will be engaged in productive activities that will uplift them.

In Rongo, Ranen and Uriri in Migori County where he also empowered small traders, Dr Ruto asked them to desist from being used as conduits that cause conflicts in the society.

“If it is stone-throwing, let them (politicians) be on the frontline with their children,” he added.

The Deputy President is in a three-day development tour of Nyanza Counties which started on Tuesday.

On Thursday, he will be in Homa Bay and Migori Counties to promote the Bottom-Up Economic Model that promises to empower millions of people at the base of the economic pyramid.

