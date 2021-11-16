Police presence upscaled in key buildings across Nairobi after Kampala attack

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Kenya has beefed up security around key installations across the country following twin blasts in Uganda’s capital Kampala on Tuesday which claimed two lives and injured 24.

Speaking to Capital FM, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said a contingent of General Service Unit officers, Administration Police and general duty officers had been deployed to key government buildings around the city in areas surrounding Parliament, the National Treasury, Kenyatta International Convention Centre, police headquarters, Kencom area among others.

Shioso said the move aims at enhancing security following the events in Uganda which has suffered a spate of attacks linked to terrorism in recent weeks.

“We have tried to take measures to boost our local security in Nairobi and other areas in the wake of the events in Uganda,” Shioso stated.

The attacks in Uganda along Parliament Avenue forced the country’s Parliament to suspend its sittings as a precautionary measure.

“I have been directed by the Rt. Hon. Deputy Speaker of Parliament to inform you that there will be no sitting of Parliament today. You are advised not to proceed to the precincts of Parliament as security forces are working hard to restore order around Parliament,” read a notice from Adolf Mwesige Kasaija, the clerk of Uganda’s National Assembly.

Kasaija advised the legislators to stay at home urging those within the precincts of Parliament to remain calm and wait for advice on how to exit.

On October 25, two people were killed and several injured in the country following a bus explosion at Mpigi District in central Uganda.

Ugandan police confirmed that the attack was staged by a jihadist from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group.

The attack came barely two days after another bomb attack at a restaurant in Kampala which left one dead.

In an earlier interview, Kenya’s police spokesperson Bruno Shioso stated that the government had taken several measures to prevent the occurrence of similar incidents in Kenya.

“We are aware and we have taken cognizance that our sister country (Uganda) was attacked, it is very unfortunate. As a country and as neighbors there is so much, we could have done about it and we are alert. We have taken all the measures that I cannot discuss for security reasons, they are very confidential. As we know in Kenya, we have some levels of leadership in terms of counter terrorism,” said Shioso.

He added that the government had boosted security along the border areas and secured all the critical infrastructure in efforts to prevent attacks in the country.

“I assure Kenyans that they are safe and that the security is very tight and we are on top of things, hence there is no cause for alarm,” Shioso said.

Kenya has borne the brunt of terrorist attacks from Somalia-based rag tag militia Al-Shabaab since it launched a military offensive against the terror group in October 2011, in a campaign dubbed “Operation Linda Nchi”.

On November 12, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered security agencies to “heighten vigilance and surveillance across the country” in light of ongoing conflicts in the region.

President Kenyatta gave the mandate following a National Security Council meeting at State House in Nairobi.

State House Press Office dispatched a brief statement saying the decision was anchored on “the country following the unfolding security situation in the region.”