KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 10 – Police in Kisumu lobbed teargas cannisters on Wednesday to disperse unruly youths after a standoff which threatened to cut short Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Kondele.
Police lob teargas to secure Ruto’s convoy in Kondele after resistance
