Capital News
A section of youths caused at standoff after barricading the road to stop Ruto's convoy from making its way to Kondele, a densely populate satellite town in Kisumu/CFM

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Police lob teargas to secure Ruto’s convoy in Kondele after resistance

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 10 – Police in Kisumu lobbed teargas cannisters on Wednesday to disperse unruly youths after a standoff which threatened to cut short Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Kondele.

