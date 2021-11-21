Police launch probe on the death of BBC journalist in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – Police are investigating the death of BBC journalist Kate Mitchelle after her body was found in her hotel room on Friday.

According to Nairobi police boss Augustine Nthumbi, the journalist may have been strangled by a man she had been seen with earlier.

“The police were called in a found the room locked from the inside. When the officers on site broke the door, their preliminary findings were that the lady had been killed by strangulation,” he told Capital News on phone.

He revealed that Mitchelle may also have tried to sound an alarm during the struggle prompting the man whose body was also found on the ground floor to jump through the window as he fled.

“On further investigation, the officers found a broken window and when they looked through it, the saw the body of an African man Mitchelle had been seen with on the ground,” he stated.

The reporter was attached to the BBC Media Action’s office in Ethiopia which focuses on telling stories on unsafe and illegal migration, health and media development.