ODM wants Ruto to commit to accepting the outcome of 2022 vote

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI ,Kenya, Nov 9 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has called on Deputy President William Ruto to show commitment that he will accept the outcome of the 2022 general elections should he be defeated Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a meeting with delegates from Lower Eastern Region, the party’s Secretary General Edwin Sifuna claimed that jitters in Ruto’s camp over the involvement of Cabinet Secretaries in ODM campaign are early signs that the Deputy President won’t concede defeat.

“I want William Ruto to assure this country that he will accept the results of elections in August 2022.We have started seeing all signs he will not become the president in 2022.We want an assurance from Ruto that he will accept the decision by Kenyans to make Raila the president in 2022,” Sifuna said.

His sentiments were backed by the party’s Director of Election, Junet Mohammed, who said that Ruto was always against reforms in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the 2017 polls and hence it was too late to raise concerns on transparency of the polls.

“In Githurai, they once told us that even if we appoint Oburu Odinga as the chair of the IEBC they are ready for the polls. They said that they have confidence in God and the people. Why are they crying now? What has changed?” he posed.

Junet urged Ruto’s camp to accept the outcome of the general election saying the involvement of Cabinet Secretaries in their campaigns is a weak excuse to question the integrity of the polls.

“When you see a politician crying just know the ground has whipped them. The cries on the involvement of CSs Mucheru and Matiangi in our campaigns just tells it all. We called on them to push for reforms in IEBC they refused,”Junet said.

Remarks by the ODM officials came days after Veronica Maina, United Democratic Alliance’s Secretary-General, wrote to IEBC seeking clarity on the inclusion of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru in the 2022 poll planning team.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The two cabinet members are part of a multi-agency team planning for the 2022 general elections.

“The two Cabinet Secretaries have been acting in a blatant manner yet the two ministries they head play a core part in providing support services in coordinating next year’s election. Elections are a democratic process that has nothing to do with government functionaries,” Maina said.

The William Ruto-led party cited the likelihood of impartiality of the two ministers saying they have been openly campaigning for Raila Odinga’s side.

UDA sought to have the two CSs stopped from meddling in poll preparations saying it was wrong and dangerous for IEBC to allow such influence.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Suna East MP also castigated Ruto and his allies for intimating that Odinga is a government project terming the claims as false and deceptive.

“Someone has appointed you in his cabinet for five years during the grand coalition government , don’t you feel ashamed when you call him a government project,” he said.

Mbadi said those calling Raila a government project should familiarize themselves with his political trajectory since he got into active politics.

“Raila started politics when he was below 14 years therefore those calling him a project were not even born when he started politics. The electorate know that Raila cannot be anyone project, he is a project for all Kenyans,” he said.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi had claimed that the former premier was a government project and that Mt Kenya region was being coerced by the State to support him.