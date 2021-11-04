Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Businessman Jimi Wanjigi says he will take on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in ODM nominations for the presidential flag bearer in what has sparked mixed reactions with the rank and file of the party.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

ODM member wants Jimi Wanjigi barred from contesting in 2022

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – An Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party member has filed a petition at the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) challenging businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s presidential candidature ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Catherine Wanjiku Irungu faulted the Raila Odinga-led party, which is the respondent in the case, of tolerating Wanjigi’s character which she said has been abusive and causing disrepute to the party.

“The respondent through wrongful application of the party’s constitution and laid down laws, permitted the interested party to abuse the structures of the party,” she said in her petition.

Irungu is also concerned that the party has failed to enforce its Constitution by failing to initiate disciplinary action against Wanjigi whom she accuses of undermining the authority of the party and slandering its party leader.

“The respondent is under an obligation to conduct an ethics and integrity objective test to ensure the suitability of any candidate including the interested party but the respondent has failed, ignored or refused to do so,” she said.

Wanjigi who has been crisscrossing the country to popularize his presidential bid has maintained that his pursuit to dethrone Odinga as the ODM party substantive flagbearer in the 2022 election is still alive and insisted that he will not be cowed to back down.

In the petition, Irungu notes that Wanjigi has been adversely mentioned with regard to his moral fitness and ethical ethos and that ODM is obligated to investigate the veracity of the said allegations.

“I am persuaded that ODM should mandatorily conduct this test prior to forwarding a candidate’s name to the unsuspecting public in an election. Internal vetting processes are mandatory to each political party,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wanjigi was in September stoned and heckled by people believed to be supporters of his rivals during a roadside rally in Migori.

On September 3, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna told off over his calls for a National Delegates Conference (NDC) to pick the party’s flag bearer for the 2022 presidential election.

Sifuna said the party will use any of the four procedures laid out in its regulations to pick its candidates for various seats.

In the 2017 General Election, Wanjigi claims he bank-rolled Odinga’s presidential campaign under the now-defunct National Super Alliance (NASA), a claim dismissed by some high-ranking party officials.

Deputy President William Ruto and Odinga are also in the race to succeed President Kenyatta alongside other eight candidates who include Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi of KANU, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula.

Others are Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and former Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Mukhisa Kituyi.

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Blow to Wetangula as court stops planned FORD Kenya NDC

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 – Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has suffered a major blow after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) suspended...

14 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto to Kenyans: You’re smart, elect visionary leaders

NYAMIRA, Kenya Nov 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to rally behind leaders whose development track records are clear. He said...

2 days ago

Kenya

Raila urges African countries to improve infrastructure to boost trade within the continent

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1-African Union High Representative for Infrastructural Development Raila Odinga says poor infrastructure has been one of the most inhibiting factors in...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Matiangi dismisses resignation calls by Ruto allies for involvement in politics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi now says that he is not bothered by criticism from politicians calling for his resignation...

3 days ago

Top stories

Jubilee party set to hold much awaited National Delegates Conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – The ruling Jubilee party is planning to hold the long awaited National Delegates Conference (NDC). The party’s Secretary General...

3 days ago

Top stories

Ruto takes his 2022 campaigns to Nyamira

NYAMIRA, Kenya Nov 1 – A section of leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have asked Kenyans to reject leaders who will be...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mudavadi leads OKA in major city rally at Githurai after Thika church

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Principals of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) addressed one of their major rallies in Nairobi Sunday, declaring they will...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mudavadi says OKA firmly focussed on 2022; won’t be dictated to on who to support

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 31 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals pitched tent in Thika this weekend to popularise themselves, with a declaration that they...

4 days ago