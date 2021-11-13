Nyeri man killed on eve of daughter’s dowry ceremony, skin on his face peeled off

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Nov 13 – A 61-year-old man in Nyeri’s Gathaithi village was found murdered on Saturday with the skin on his face peeled off in a bizarre incident that left villagers in shock.

Geofrey Ngatia Wanjau’s body was discovered lying on the roadside a few metres from his home by school going children.

Wanjau was set to host her daughter’s dowry ceremony. Distraught relatives and friends who had already started arriving for the dowry ceremony were devastated by the incident with preparatory activities coming to a standstill.

John Waruru Ndirangu, an assistant chief briefed on the incident, said the children were headed for remedial classes at a nearby primary school when they discovered Wanjau’s body .

“Children were going to school at around 6.30am when they noticed his body. One rushed to his home and informed his family who came and positively identified him. I rushed to scene it’s a horrifying incident never witnessed before,” said Ndirangu.

The administrator cited a land dispute as a possible motive for the murder saying the deceased had reported the killing of his cow by unknown persons. The attackers are reported to have stabbed the cow to death.

“Earlier this man had suffered the wrath of some people. He woke up and found his cow killed; it had several stabs. We suspect the same characters are the ones who came for him and this time they killed him,” said Ndirangu.

The administrator assured of speedy investigations to uncover the perpetrators of the heinous act.