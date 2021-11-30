Not an inch more or less, Kenyatta says of Kenya’s border

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 30- President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed that his administration will do everything to ensure Kenya’s borders remain intact with no encroachment.

Speaking Tuesday when he delivered his 2021 State of the Nation Address in a joint session of the National Assembly and the Senate, Kenyatta maintained that Kenya won’t relent in its resolve to protect its borders.

“On territorial integrity, I want to go on record in this House that our forefathers bequeathed us our homeland and nation. The Government of Kenya will do everything possible to preserve the territory of this our great Republic and ensure that generations after generations of Kenya dwell in it, as it is – intact and encumbered. Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, Not an Inch More: Not an Inch Less,” he said.

Kenyatta’s comments follow a ruling by the UN-backed International Court of Justice (ICJ) that there is no agreed maritime boundary between Kenya and Somalia, handing the war-torn country most of the sea zone claimed by Kenya.

ICJ judges ruled there was “no agreed maritime boundary” and drew a new border close to the one claimed by Somalia, although Kenya kept a part of the 100,000 square-kilometre (38,000-square-mile) area, chief judge Joan Donoghue said.

Kenya has remained adamant that it won’t recognize the October 12 ruling by the ICJ.

President Kenyatta stated that his administration has been at the forefront in steering the transformation of security since he took the helm of the country in 2013.

“To give one example, the police to population ratio is at its highest level ever and is even higher than the U.N. prescribed standard. Our police complement has an additional 47,000 new recruits who have joined the Service from the year 2013 to date,” Kenyatta said.

The Head of State further said that his government has undertaken the most consequential and expansive modernization of the military over the last eight years, the reforms he said are “unparalleled in our nation’s history,”

“We have invested substantially in military manufacturing capabilities that have not only resulted in the spurring of previously dormant sectors, but the creation of jobs for our young people both directly, and through ancillary services. For the first time in Kenya’s history, we are producing our own light weapons and military uniforms – equipment and supplies that were previously imported,” he added.

He added that over 600 young people have secured employment in these industries adding that it has saved the country’s foreign exchange reserves, and achieved knowledge and technology transfer for growth and anticipated future development.

“And this is because I am determined to tool and re-retool our security resources to the highest standards attainable. This is the only way we will guarantee ‘freedom from fear’ for our people and secure our territorial integrity,” he said.

Kenyatta stated that his government had invested in the social welfare of the security personnel including reviewing their remuneration, allowances, benefits, housing, and insurance.

He added that the government has also increased the capacity of the health facilities used by the security organs in the country.

“In particular, we have established a Level 4 Hospital in Kahawa Garisson, and soon plan to open another Level 4 facility in Isiolo. I recently commissioned a Trauma and Counselling Center at Manda in Lamu County. We shall also be breaking ground on three additional Level 4 Hospitals – Eldoret for the Defence Forces, Ruiru for Prisons and Mbagathi for the Police,” he said.

“The upgrade of the Forces Memorial Hospital to a Level 5 facility is set to begin early next year, in addition to the ongoing construction of the Level 6 Hospital for the Defence Forces, off Waiyaki Way in Nairobi,” Kenyatta added.

The Head of State added that in addition to ongoing initiatives to improve on police housing, the government will later this month break ground on a facility to build 3,500 houses for the military.