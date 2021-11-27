Connect with us

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi (left) with NGOs Council Chairperson Stephen Cheboi (right)/FILE

Kenya

NGOs Council to roll out peace caravans ahead of 2022 polls

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – The National Council of NGOs is set to roll out countrywide peace campaigns and caravans ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Council Chairperson Stephen Cheboi said Saturday that through the “Mwananchi Peace Initiative,” the lobby will encourage citizens across the country to maintain peace and harmony with each other before, during and after elections and reject any form of incitement to violence or hatred.

“The Council and Members will participate in peace caravans across the country concentrating on conflict and violence prone areas in parts of the country,” Cheboi said.

This move comes at a time when some parts of the country are experiencing heightened political tension as different candidates hunt for votes.

Cheboi challenged politicians to make peace pledges ahead of the 2022 polls warning that there were signs of growing disquiet in some areas.

“Where there is violence or intimations there will be no, fair and credible polls can be held and thus the need for all Kenyans maintain peace, we shall work together with all other peace actors in the country and various agencies charged with the responsibility of a peaceful nation,” he added.

The NGOss Council leader further said that they will reach out to all political players in the country in a bid to ensure peaceful and credible elections.

Kenya is expected to hold its national elections on August 9, 2022.

The NGO Council is the umbrella body that brings together all registered NGOs in Kenya. It has a membership of over 12,000 groups comprising international, regional and local NGOs.

Other than providing overall leadership, the Council seeks to enhance the self-regulation of NGOs and assist them to realize their potential in improving services that improve the socio-economic status of Kenyan society in pursuit of sustainable development.

