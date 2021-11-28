NGO Council condemns killings of 4 people in Kerio Valley by bandits

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28- The National Council of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) has condemned the killings of four people in Kerio valley in a cattle rustling incident that occurred on Saturday.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, Council’s chairperson Stephen Cheboi said the people of Kerio Valley have a right to peace and appealed to the government and leaders in the region to address the menace of rustling with actions to end the long-time menace.

“It is disheartening that the four innocent souls were lost to the merciless killers who are masquerading as cattle thieves in Kerio Valley. That these incidents should come to an end, we urge the Government to take stern measures to end innocent killings that have engulfed the area as result of barbaric acts of cattle raids and banditry,” Cheboi said.

He pointed out that the untold suffering meted on innocent people in the valley can only be mitigated through punitive measures on the transgressors.

During the incident, an unknown number of livestock was also driven away by the bandits.

“Our security apparatus must move with speed to assure people that those who terrorized innocent citizens and culpable of innocent will be brought to book. We strongly condemn the killings as we hope peaceful coexistence will be restored in Kerio valley and any other part of the nation experiencing any form of insecurity,” he said.

The attack occurred barely three days after another group of over 40 heavily armed bandits launched an attack at Kaptora in the same area and stole 43 animals.

Cheboi further stated that as the country heads to 2022 general elections the Government must ensure peace prevails in all parts of the country.

He urged the public to work closely with security agencies to identify the criminals.