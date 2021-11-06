Connect with us

A police car with armed officers parked inside a school compound on September 13, 2021 to provide security in Ol Moran area of Laikipia following banditry attacks. /NPS.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

NGO Council calls for enhanced security after attacks in Marsabit, Samburu

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya Nov 6- The National Council of NGOs has expressed concern over the rising insecurity in parts of the country following the recent banditry attacks in Marsabit and Samburu counties which left more than 20 dead.

The NGO Council through its Chairman Stephen Cheboi said in a statement Saturday that the killing of innocent people is “unacceptable brutal and heartless” calling on security agencies to beef up security in the affected areas.

On Wednesday, 14 people lost their lives and several others injured when Turkana bandits raided Samburu North, while six people died a day later in Marsabit when armed attackers ambushed a vehicle along the Marsabit- Bardassa route.

“As the National Council of NGOs, we strongly condemn the insecurity witnessed in some parts of the country especially the brutal murder of 10 people in Marsabit shot by cattle rustlers and recent killings in Some parts of Laikipia,” Cheboi said.

The lobby group further said the tension witnessed in the country ahead of the 2022 elections is worrying.

“The tensions and insecurity happening around elections times is unaccepted and should not be encouraged, Kenyans should live peacefully in their country and not at mercy of bandits,” Cheboi added.

The council appealed to the government to take action against all the perpetrators of violence who are keen to destabilize some parts of the country.

“We appreciate the government has been able to so far contain the insecurity in the conflict front areas as we urge more actions to deal with criminals who terrorize the local people as they struggle for their livelihoods,” he added.

The NGO Council further called on the leaders and affected counties to work together towards finding a long-lasting solution to the recurring conflicts.

Cheboi stated that the Council is determined to ensure peace is upheld in the country.

“As the National Council of NGOs, our NGO Members at County and community levels, and partners we remain committed to the Peace and socioeconomic development of the Kenyan Nation,” he added.

Cheboi urged all leaders and citizens in the affected counties to work together towards finding a long-lasting solution to the recurring conflicts.

On Friday the government announced that it had beefed up security in Samburu following the Wednesday attack.

Police Headquarters said Thursday that the attackers believed to be from the Turkana community made away with more than 1000 heads of cattle during the raid.

