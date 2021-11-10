Connect with us

Capital News
Ngilu (pictured) made the commitment when she appeared before Justice Monicah Mbarru of the Employment and Labour Relations Court at Nairobi’s Milimani Law Courts following summons to show cause/FILE - KITUI COUNTY

County News

Ngilu commits to pay doctors’ salaries within 30 days after contempt case

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has committed to settle salaries owed to doctors to avoid imprisonment over contempt of court.

The county withheld salaries for over thirty-five doctors who proceeded for further studies abroad and others within the country, a decision challenged by those affected.

Ngilu made the commitment when she appeared before Justice Monicah Mbarru of the Employment and Labour Relations Court at Nairobi’s Milimani Law Courts following summons to show cause.

The doctors filed the petition through lawyer Henry Kurauka.

The court issued orders directing the county to pay the doctors their overdue salaries in October.

Kurauka had urged the court to discipline the governor and country officials including the Executive Committee Members for Health for disobeying court orders, prompting the summons.

On October 5, Justice Mbaru gave the county until close of business the same day to confirm payment.

The matter will be mentioned to confirm compliance on December 10.

