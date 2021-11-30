Connect with us

Capital News

County News

Nakuru will be Kenya’s fourth city from Wednesday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – Nakuru town will boast the status of a city, becoming the fourth in the country  from Wednesday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said Tuesday he will confer the county with a a ‘City’ status when he will make a visit there Wednesday.

The Head of State said Nakuru Municipality is expected to exponentially grow in all sectors following the new city status that will translate into increased standards of living.

He said the elevation of Nakuru Municipality is the clearest indication that the Jubilee regime has created a favorable environment for the growth of devolved units.

To be updated…

