Nakuru Catholic Bishop named Apostolic Administrator for Kisumu Archdiocese

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Nakuru Catholic Bishop Maurice Muhatia will oversee the Archdiocese of Kisumu as an Apostolic Administrator following Archbishop Phillip Anyolo’s departure.

Bishop Muhatia was assigned the role by the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and South Sudan, Archbishop Bert Van Megen, during the inauguration of Archbishop Anyolo as the head of the Archdiocese of Nairobi in line with an appointment made by Pope Francis on October 28.

Anyolo was appointed the Archbishop of Kisumu on 15th November 2018 and installed on 16th January 2019. He served the archdiocese until his new appointment.

In Nairobi, Anyolo takes over from Nairobi Auxiliary Bishop David Kamau who stepped in as an Apostolic Administrator following the retirement of Cardinal John Njue in January who stepped down after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 75.