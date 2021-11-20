Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Bishop Muhatia was assigned the role during  the inauguration of Archbishop Anyolo as the head of the Archdiocese of Nairobi in line with an appointment made by Pope Francis on October 28/FILE

County News

Nakuru Catholic Bishop named Apostolic Administrator for Kisumu Archdiocese

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Nakuru Catholic Bishop Maurice Muhatia will oversee the Archdiocese of Kisumu as an Apostolic Administrator following Archbishop Phillip Anyolo’s departure.

Bishop Muhatia was assigned the role by the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya and South Sudan, Archbishop Bert Van Megen, during the inauguration of Archbishop Anyolo as the head of the Archdiocese of Nairobi in line with an appointment made by Pope Francis on October 28.

Anyolo was appointed the Archbishop of Kisumu on 15th November 2018 and installed on 16th January 2019. He served the archdiocese until his new appointment.

In Nairobi, Anyolo takes over from Nairobi Auxiliary Bishop David Kamau who stepped in as an Apostolic Administrator following the retirement of Cardinal John Njue in January who stepped down after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 75.

 

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CHURCH & POLITICS

Anyolo says church will remain the nation’s conscious, urges credible polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – The new Archbishop of Nairobi Catholic Archdiocese has vowed to safeguard the role of the church as the conscious...

17 mins ago

County News

Pope Francis appoints Archbishop Philip Anyolo head of the Nairobi Archdiocese

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28- Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Phillip Anyolo to head the Nairobi Catholic Archdiocese following the retirement of Cardinal John Njue...

October 28, 2021