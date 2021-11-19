Nairobi MCAs to vet Deputy Governor nominee on Thursday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – The Nairobi City County Assembly has slated the approval hearing for Deputy Governor Nominee Paul Mutunga Mutungi on Thursday, November 25.

A notice by Acting County Assembly Clerk Adah Onyango urged members of the public to submit their views on the suitability of the Mutunga to the Assembly’s Select Committee on the Appointments team which is chaired by the Speaker Benson Mutura.

“In accordance with the provisions of Section 7(4) and (5) of the Public Appointments (County Assemblies Approval) Act 2017, notice is hereby given of an approval hearing to be undertaken by the County Assembly’s Select Committee on Appointments on 25th November 2021, in the County Assembly plenary Chamber starting 10.00am,” read the public notice.

Oyango said Mutungi is expected to collect and submit a duly filled vetting form before November 23.

“The nominees are required to collect the vetting form from the Office of The Clerk to The Clerk of The County Assembly during official working hours from Friday 19th November 2021 and return the Form together with true copies of personal testimonials on or before Tuesday, 23rd November 2021 at 12.00 noon,” she said.

While picking the former Mbotela Councillor for the slot, Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu highlighted his leadership qualities and competence among reasons she thought he was best suited for the job.

The position was left vacant following her swearing-in as Nairobi’s third Governor on Tuesday.

After vetting, the appointment committee will then table a report in Debating Chambers for MCAs to either adopt or reject.

The nominee will only take the oath of office after the County Assembly has approved him/her within 60 days.