This video screeshot shows sections of the Nairobi-JKIA expressway which was flooded due to heavy rains on November 28, 2021.

Nairobi floods alert! Avoid Nyayo Stadium and Bunyala roundabouts

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – The heavy rains have caused flooding in various parts of the capital Nairobi, rendering some roads impassable.

On Sunday morning, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) urged motorists to use alternative routes due to flooding around Nyayo Stadium and Bunyala roundabouts.

“The Nairobi Expressway team is working to address the problem and ease vehicular movement,” KeNHA said in a statement.l

