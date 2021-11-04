My life is in danger, Ex-Machakos First Lady Lilian says and wants Mutua investigated

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Former Machakos First Lady Lilian Ng’ang’a now says her life is in danger following alleged threats and intimidation from Governor Alfred Mutua.

In the first interview since her much-publicised break-up with Mutua, Lilian says she has not had peace since June, citing threats from Mutua.

“Mutua is overreacting to our separation. Whilst I indicated that I wanted to move on with my life, he thought otherwise,” she said.

As soon as she walked out of Mutua’s life, Lilian says he took away her car and has since resorted to numerous intimidation tactics–some directed her friends.

Addressing a press conference in the company of lawyer Philip Murgor, Lilian accused Mutua of illegally transferring her company shares to her sister among other violations.

Lilian says she has already reported the violations to police and urged speedy investigations, including for Gender Based Violence.

Lilian separated with Mutua two months ago and is now dating musician Julius Owino commonly known as Juliani.