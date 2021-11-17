Mwendwa survives application by police to hold him for 14 days

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Embattled sports federation leader Nick Mwendwa will remain out of custody on existing bail terms after a Nairobi Magistrate declines an application to have him held in custody to 14 days.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President is facing fraud charged over misappropriation and embezzlement of funds under his watch.

Mwendwa was arrested on Friday, November 12, a day after the Ministry of Sports named a caretaker committee to take over operations of the federation.

In her ruling on Tuesday when Mwendwa’s matter came up, Principal Magistrate Wandia Nyamu asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to conclude a probe within 7 days with an alternative of bringing a holding charge against him.

She further said the sports official will remain on the bond terms she issued on Monday saying police have had sufficient time to investigate the allegations of fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The court further stated that there was no compelling reason to issue the detention order.

Mwendwa had been granted a bond of Sh7 million with two sureties. He was given an alternative to deposit a cash bail of Sh4 million with two contact persons.

As a condition of his temporary release from police custody, the magistrate directed Mwendwa not to address media or attend to any football activities.

Apart from being warned against setting foot at his office, the embattled FKF president was also directed not to contact or talk to any employees of the federation.