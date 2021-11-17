Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Mwendwa (centre) was arrested on Friday, November 12, a day after the Ministry of Sports named a caretaker committee to take over operations of the federation/CFM

Kenya

Mwendwa survives application by police to hold him for 14 days

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Embattled sports federation leader Nick Mwendwa will remain out of custody on existing bail terms after a Nairobi Magistrate declines an application to have him held in custody to 14 days.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President is facing fraud charged over misappropriation and embezzlement of funds under his watch.

Mwendwa was arrested on Friday, November 12, a day after the Ministry of Sports named a caretaker committee to take over operations of the federation.

In her ruling on Tuesday when Mwendwa’s matter came up, Principal Magistrate Wandia Nyamu asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to conclude a probe within 7 days with an alternative of bringing a holding charge against him.

She further said the sports official will remain on the bond terms she issued on Monday saying police have had sufficient time to investigate the allegations of fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The court further stated that there was no compelling reason to issue the detention order.

Mwendwa had been granted a bond of Sh7 million with two sureties. He was given an alternative to deposit a cash bail of Sh4 million with two contact persons.

As a condition of his temporary release from police custody, the magistrate directed Mwendwa not to address media or attend to any football activities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Apart from being warned against setting foot at his office, the embattled FKF president was also directed not to contact or talk to any employees of the federation.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

FKF’s Nick Mwendwa granted Sh4mn cash bail pending prosecution request for 14 days detention

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has been granted a cash bail of Sh4 million pending the prosecution’s...

2 days ago

Top stories

FKF’s Nick Mwendwa in the dock, but no charges yet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa and other officials were arraigned Monday, but no charges were read out...

2 days ago

Top stories

FKF report recommends removal of officials for investigations as caretaker team formed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 –A report by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has called for the removal of all current officials to pave way...

6 days ago