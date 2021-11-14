Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir loses 4 staff in road accident

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, No 11-Four staff members working for Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir have died in a road accident.

They include Ali Omar Naaman, Carol Wayua Mueni, Athman Mohammed Omar and Elyson Musyoka who were involved in a road accident on Saturday evening while heading to Lamu where Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga was scheduled to hold public meetings Sunday.

Police and witnesses said the accident occurred when their vehicle had a tyre burst before it rolled several times at Milihoi.

One of the occupants died on spot, while three others died while being rushed to Mpeketoni hospital.

Their bodies were later transferred to Mombasa.

Three of the victims were buried on Sunday.

“This is a big blow to us, but God will grant us strength,” the MP said.