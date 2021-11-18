Muturi reports net worth at Sh300mn, urges competitors to follow suit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has disclosed that he is worth Sh300 million.

In his weekly online interactive segment on Thursday, Muturi divulged that he had acquired his wealth “through bank loans and remuneration in the civil service sector” where he has served for 36 years in various positions.

“I support a lifestyle audit on all leaders plus an explanation on how all their wealth was acquired and this should not be done in secret,” he said.

Muturi challenged other leaders to follow suit and disclose their source of wealth and explain how they had acquired it.

The House Speaker, who was in May 2021 crowned the GEMA Spokesperson, has since declared interest in vying for the presidency in the 2022 General Election and has in recent days been on an overdrive gear to popularize his bid.

A member of the Mount Kenya Unity Forum that brings together leaders from the larger Central Kenya region, Muturi has been meeting with other presidential hopefuls.

He had close ties with Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and former Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) with speculations rife that the trio could form a coalition partnership ahead of the 2022 polls.

Other presidential contenders in the presidential race include Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU Party Leader Gideon Moi, Muranga Governor Mwangi Wa Iria and business mogul Jimi Wanjigi.

With the election nine months away, Muturi noted that he is best suited to lead the country stressing that Kenyans will be safe in his hands.

“I bring in practical economics and empowerment and concession based on our realities. All is we need is a conducive environment and a friendly tax system. We can reduce taxes and widen the base and in effect collect more taxes. Simple logic,” he said.

Muturi has served as Speaker since 2013 having been sponsored by the governing Jubilee Party which he now appears to have ditched in favour of the Democratic Party (DP).

DP has declared Muturi its sole presidential contender.

The Jubilee Party has since threatened to expel Muturi from the party but during its National Delegates Conference on November 30 but the former Siakoago MP said he is unbothered.

“There are no such plans, I will serve as the Speaker of the National Assembly until a substantive one is elected,” he said.