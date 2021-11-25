Connect with us

Cheryl Murgor(left), Regina Chepkemoi (their mother - center) Stephanie Murgor (right), and lawyer Phillip Murgor (standing) during a press conference on November 25, 2021.

Murgor sisters reject out of court settlement with the Ndichu’s in assault case

BRUHAN MAKONG

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – The Murgor sisters have turned down an out-of-court settlement offer by the Ndichu brothers following an assault incident at the Ole Sereni Hotel last month.

Through their lawyer, Philip Murgor, Cheryll and Stephanie Murgor, Samuel Ramdas, and Patrick Koech stated that they turned down offers from three lawyers and a Kenyan MP to settle the matter.

According to their statement, the offer was followed up with a letter that agreed to pay for the repairs for the damage to the car belonging to Ramdas.

But Murgor says they have rejected the offer and are ready to pursue the matter in court.

Murgor claims there has been an attempt to interfere with the investigations by unnamed people, citing when they were told at the Kibera Law Courts that the brothers will not be charged following new directives.

