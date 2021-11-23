Connect with us

NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua held a meeting with OKA Principals led by Musalia Mudavadi of ANC, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya signaling a new alliance.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mudavadi-Karua ticket likely to shape Mt Kenya politics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 – Martha Karua’s Mount Kenya Unity Forum and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders have hinted at a possibility of an alliance ahead of the 2022 General Election.

This follows a consultative meeting held on Tuesday on teaming up for a single ticket in the presidential election in what pundits say may prove to be a game-changer in next year’s election.

In what is likely to throw leading lights in the presidential election-Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga-off balance, the leaders are said to be keen to front a presidential candidate and a deputy from Western Kenya and Central respectively.

“OKA and Mt Kenya Unity Forum have started a journey of moving together and we have had a very fruitful meeting this morning, we only can urge tell Kenyans to watch this space, ” said Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya, one of the parties in OKA.

Sources say the group is keen to have Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi as the presidential candidate, deputised by Karua.

Karua who is the forum’ chairperson stated that they are keen to unite the country by forming a formidable alliance that will bring change.

“We came together to explore possibilities of working together. We belong to Kenya and none of us can do it alone,” Karua stated.

With the high-stake election nine months away, political realignments in the country are fast taking shape as leaders position themselves to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term.

