Motorbike ‘thief’ commits suicide while in his cell in Kisii

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22- An inmate has committed suicide at the Kitutu Central Police Station in Kisii County just hours before his arraignment in court Monday.

In a police incident report seen by Capital FM, the body of David Nyamweya was found hanging after using a belt to kill himself.

“It was reported by no 101757 pc(w) Lucy Njeri Kimani and no 240688 PC Emmanuel Koech both of this command that while on report office and cell sentry duties respectively made a cell visit and upon checking on one prisoner David Ondaro Nyamweya k/m/a aged 24 yrs who was in custody and they found out that he had committed suicide using a belt and body was hanging from the back of the cell,” part of the report read.

Nyamweya was in police custody for stealing a motorbike worth Sh124,400 shillings.

The body was moved to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In June this year, a 28-year-old man was reported to have committed suicide using his vest inside Makueni prison.