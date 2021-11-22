Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Top stories

Motorbike ‘thief’ commits suicide while in his cell in Kisii

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22- An inmate has committed suicide at the Kitutu Central Police Station in Kisii County just hours before his arraignment in court Monday.

In a police incident report seen by Capital FM, the body of David Nyamweya was found hanging after using a belt to kill himself.

“It was reported by no 101757 pc(w) Lucy Njeri Kimani and no 240688 PC Emmanuel Koech both of this command that while on report office and cell sentry duties respectively made a cell visit and upon checking on one prisoner  David Ondaro  Nyamweya k/m/a  aged  24 yrs who was in custody and they found out that he had committed suicide using a belt and body was hanging from the back  of the cell,” part of the report read.

Nyamweya was in police custody for stealing a motorbike worth Sh124,400 shillings.

The body was moved to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In June this year, a 28-year-old man was reported to have committed suicide using his vest inside Makueni prison.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

How COVID-19 lockdown contributed to Fistula as most pregnant women kept off hospitals

KISII, Kenya Oct 31 – The lifting of the longstanding Covid-19 curfew has come as a relief to pregnant women and new mothers. The nationwide...

October 31, 2021

County News

Kisii arsonists linked to 4 murders detained for 10 additional days

KISII, Kenya, Oct 19 – Four suspected arsonists linked to the murder of four elderly women in Kisii’s Nyagonyi village in Marani sub-county. The...

October 19, 2021

crime

DCI probe suspected homicide in Nyeri after German national died following a domestic brawl

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating the death of a 75-year-old German national who is...

October 19, 2021

County News

Men challenged to join fight against FGM as 200 girls graduate on Alternative Rites of Passage in Kisii

KISII, Kenya Oct 10 – More than 200 girls who underwent Alternative Rites of Passage training have graduated in Kisii County with calls now...

October 10, 2021

World

‘People have lost hope’: Lebanon’s only suicide hotline inundated

Beirut (AFP), Sep 23 – The phones at Lebanon’s only suicide hotline hardly ever stop ringing as people grow more and more desperate in...

September 23, 2021

Kenya

Nakuru Doctor arrested for killing his 2 children with insulin overdose

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 19-A medical doctor was arrested in Nakuru County on Saturday for allegedly killing his tw0 children by injecting them with an...

September 19, 2021

Kenya

SUICIDE: Parents need to wake up

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14 – In the recent past, the number of suicide and attempted suicide cases especially among University students has been on...

July 14, 2012