MoH heightens surveillance to avert spread of COVID variant with 32 mutations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The Ministry of Health on Friday directed heightened vigilance to monitor and prevent the spread of a newly reported COVID-19 variant in the country.

The variant, B.1.1.529, that was detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong carries 32 mutations making it highly transmissible.

Acting Health Director General Patrick Amoth said that there is need to enhance surveillance at all points of entry in the country to ensure prompt response.

“So far, cases of the new variant are restricted to the three countries, but given its ease of transmission and a global return to mass movements, there is need for increased vigilance at all entry points of the Country,” Amoth said.

The statement by the ministry came hours after Britain temporarily banned flights from Botswana, South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini and Zimbabwe beginning Friday as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the new variant.

Amoth added that the country should prepare for an upsurge in the number of cases which he warned are likely to be severe amongst unvaccinated persons.

“Our National Public Health Emergency Operation Centre is still fully activated to facilitate coordination of response to the pandemic. Stand-by trained Rapid Response Teams at both national, county and sub-county levels are on high alert for immediate investigative deployment,” he said.

Amoth further said that the increased surveillance protocols such as quarantine and repeat testing will be applied to all passengers from all countries reporting the new variant.

“Response measures in the affected countries are not very clear yet. We enjoy cordial relations with the Republic of South Africa and passenger air traffic between Kenya and South Africa is significant-the potential of introduction is a real threat,” he added.

The MoH called on all the health facilities across the country to prepare to handle a “potential increase in number of new cases”.

Amoth stated that availability of critical care facilities, piped oxygen and additional capacity should be prioritized in the wake of the new discovery.

He further pointed out that all points of entry will conduct rigorous screening of all arriving passengers who will be required to show proof of vaccination before being allowed into the country.

Amoth appealed to all Kenyans to get vaccinated owing to the availability of the vaccines.

“All eligible Kenyans are strongly encouraged to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 given the now abundant supply of the vaccines in the country,” the DG said.

He further urged Kenyans to continue adhering to the public health guidelines including wearing of masks, social distancing, hand washing.

“The Ministry of Health is keenly monitoring the situation and will provide further advisory as more information emerges. Let us take care of ourselves and each other,” Amoth stated.

Kenya is currently witnessing a decreased number of confirmed COVID-19 disease with 254,862 cases reported as of November 26. A total of 5,333 people had succumbed to the virus in the country since its outbreak on March 2020.

As of November 24, a total of 6,700,134 vaccines had been administered across the country according to the Health Ministry. Of these, 4,143,379 people were partially vaccinated while the number of those fully vaccinated stood at 2,556,755.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was reported at 57.2 per cent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was reported at 9.4 per cent.

Kenya is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.