Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Lawyer Hassan Nandwa.

Top stories

Missing lawyer Hassan Nandwa found in Mwingi but no trace of his client yet

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 – Missing lawyer Hassan Nandwa has been found in Mwingi.

Nandwa went missing on October 28 when he went to report the disappearance. of his client Elgiva Bwire who is yet to be found.

Bwire went missing as soon as he was freed on completion of his terror jailterm.

Nandwa told his family that he was dumped in a bush by unknown people at midnight.

Officials from the Jamia Mosque said the lawyer has been brought to Nairobi for a medical check up.

Last week, Justice Anthony Murima issued an order for the production of Nandwa and his client ex-terror convict Elgiva Bwire.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Lawyers to hold protests Wednesday over missing colleague ‘abducted’ by police

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – Lawyers are set to hold countrywide peaceful demonstrations on Wednesday to protest the abduction of an advocate who still...

15 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

KNCHR, LSK oppose bid to disallow bail in graft and rape cases

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) have dismissed a petition...

September 29, 2021