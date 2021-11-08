Missing lawyer Hassan Nandwa found in Mwingi but no trace of his client yet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 – Missing lawyer Hassan Nandwa has been found in Mwingi.

Nandwa went missing on October 28 when he went to report the disappearance. of his client Elgiva Bwire who is yet to be found.

Bwire went missing as soon as he was freed on completion of his terror jailterm.

Nandwa told his family that he was dumped in a bush by unknown people at midnight.

Officials from the Jamia Mosque said the lawyer has been brought to Nairobi for a medical check up.

Last week, Justice Anthony Murima issued an order for the production of Nandwa and his client ex-terror convict Elgiva Bwire.