Interior CS Fred Matiangi (left) and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho inspected various government projects in Limuru on November 1, 2021.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Matiangi dismisses resignation calls by Ruto allies for involvement in politics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi now says that he is not bothered by criticism from politicians calling for his resignation for declaring his support to Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s bid for the presidency next year.

Matiangi said the criticism amounts to “empty rhetoric” and has vowed to continue discharging his mandate as the country’s security minister.

The CS has been under immense pressure to resign since last week when he accompanied Odinga to a public function in Nyamira where he publicly declared his support, saying he can’t go against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s choice. Kenyatta has already indicated that he prefers Odinga to succeed him at the end of his second and final term in office having fallen out with his Deputy William Ruto who is campaigning under his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“We will not be intimidated by anybody and I will not be bothered by this propaganda that is usually brought up during elections. We are used to this but let me make it clear that our intention as a government is to provide the needed security and ensure a peaceful 2022 election,” Matiangi said when he inspected National Government Projects in Ndeiya, Kiambu County.

Leaders allied to Ruto have accused Matiangi, his counterparts Joe Mucheru (ICT), Eugene Wamalwa (Defense) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health) of being partisan by engaging in politics and appearing to favour a specific candidate.

“I will not be distracted by anybody I want all of us to do our job and ensure that we have a peaceful election. As the security team, our work is to ensure that we serve every Kenyan regardless of our tribe, political affiliation or religion,” he said, “We also have the responsibility of supporting the electoral commission in its preparation of the election but it is not our mandate to conduct the election. We know where our mandate starts and ends.”

Matiangi was accompanied by his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho who said, “we are not cowards, we will not be cowed by anyone because we are discharging the mandate given to us by the president.”

MPs Alice Wahome (Kandara), Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu)–all allied to Ruto however, insist the CSs have gone against the law.

They said the Cabinet Secretaries were using their offices to support Mr Odinga.

“They are supposed to be apolitical yet they have become ODM agents,” said Nyoro at a recent meeting.

On his part, Gachagua said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is independent, and should therefore, have no businesses with the CSs.

“Matiangi is partisan and any election management he is part of cannot be free and fair,” Gachagua said, condemning a recent election preparedness team set up last week and chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome that includes Matiangi, Mucheru, security chiefs.

