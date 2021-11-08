Connect with us

A dormitory at Maranda High School that was torched on November 7, 2021.

Kenya

Maranda High School closed Indefinitely after dorm fire as 6 students arrested

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – Maranda High School has been closed indefinitely after a fire razed a dormitory housing 200 students on Sunday night.

According to Siaya County Education Director Nelson Sifuna, the decision to close the school was arrived at during a stakeholders’ meeting on Monday morning.

He also revealed that six students had been arrested in connection with the incident. They were detained at the Bondo Sub County police station.

“It is true six students are being held following preliminary investigations. More students could be arrested too, we wait for the investigations,” he said.

Sifuna said that the school’s closure will pave way for investigations into the matter and to give room for renovation of the dormitory that was destroyed.

During Monday night’s inferno, no casualty was reported since it occurred when students were still attending their evening preps.

In Machakos, a dormitory at Mwala Girls Secondary went up in flames on Monday morning destroying property of unknown value.

The fire started when the students were in class for their morning studies.

Mwala sub county police commander Damaris Mutanu said no casualty was reported.

On Saturday, a similar incident was reported at Kakamega High School days after another one at Buru Buru Girls school in Nairobi.

Other schools which have experienced fires in the last few weeks are Chavakali Boys High School in Vihiga County and Kanjuri High School in Nyeri County.

The government last week directed headteachers to release children both in primary and secondary school for half term on November 19-23 after schools complained that students needed a break from the tight academic calendar introduced after a long COVID-19 break.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has in the meantime ruled out any closure of schools as a result of arson.

Speaking at the Machakos Boys High School on Monday the Education CS maintained that the school calendar will proceed as planned with no disruptions.

He stressed the need for those burning schools to desist from such action, saying it will not the avenue to address their grievances.

“It is primitive and must stop. If it does not stop, do not think you are going to force us to close schools. We are not closing any schools. If you are not studying, it is up to you. The examinations are ready and in March you will take them by the grace of God,” he stated.

Magoha further issued a stern warning to students who may be tempted to engage in arson, saying they will not be accepted in any other public school.

“We shall not handle you with kid gloves. You are our children, we have produced you with our own blood. Surely you cannot be more intelligent than us,” he stated.

“So, anybody who is planning to burn the building, know that if you are caught, you are not going to go to any other public school in this country. You will go back, and we will ensure that your parents contribute to the re-building of what you have damaged.”

