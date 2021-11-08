Connect with us

A dormitory at Maranda High School that was torched on November 7, 2021.

Maranda High and Mwala Girls Schools torched in latest arson incidents

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 – Dormitory fire has been reported in two more schools, raising alarm as the arson incidents spread across the country.

The latest incidents were reported at Maranda High School in Siaya and Mwala Girls School in Machakos last night and this morning respectively.

According to police, a dormitory housing 200 students at Maranda High School was burnt on Sunday night.

The incident was reported to police by the school principal Edwin Namachanja. Police have launched an investigation to establish its cause.

In Machakos, authorities said a dormitory at Mwala Girls Secondary went up in flames on Monday morning destroying property of unknown value.

The fire started when the students were in class for their morning studies.

Mwala sub county police commander Damaris Mutanu said no casualty was reported.

On Saturday, a similar incident was reported at Kakamega High School days after another one at Buru Buru Girls school in Nairobi.

Kakamega High School Principal Gerald Orina, said the fire was put out with the assistance of the fire brigade from the county government of Kakamega.

“The teachers on duty had already put the students in class and immediately after at 5.45 am, we saw some fire in the dormitories. We went to put out the fire in order to save some of the students’ properties,” he said.

Other schools which have experienced fires in the last few weeks are Chavakali Boys High School in Vihiga County and Kanjuri High School in Nyeri County.

The government last week directed headteachers to release children both in primary and secondary school for half term on November 19-23 after schools complained that students needed a break from the tight academic calendar introduced after a long COVID-19 break.

