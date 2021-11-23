Man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 4-year-old girl in Siaya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 23 – A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment in Siaya for defiling a 4-year-old girl.

The 33-year-old man was found guilty of defiling the girl in Malanga Village in Siaya County.

The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions said in a statement Tuesday that the victim was playing when the perpetrator lured her into his house with a promise of giving her a banana before committing the act.

“The girl was playing when he asked her to get into his house so that he gives her a banana,” the prosecution said

The ODPP stated that the girl reported the incident to her mother who then informed the police.

Cases of child sexual abuse have been on the rise in the country in the recent past and are mostly blamed on poverty, cultural beliefs, ignorance of the law among other causes.

Monday’s conviction comes two days after a Garissa court sentenced another man to life imprisonment for defiling a five-year-old girl who had been sent to buy a household item from his shop.

“He lured her inside with Mabuyu then defiled her. He warned the minor not to inform anyone but the girl told her mother who then reported the case,” the ODPP said.

On November 12, a Garissa court sentenced a 23-yr-old cleric to life imprisonment for sodomizing a 6-year-old boy inside a mosque in Bulla Medina area, Garissa.

The ODPP said that the victim was leaving the mosque when the accused lured him with bubble gums.

The court heard that the convict defiled the victim and warned him not to report to anyone.