KUPPET wants education calendar revised to ease pressure on students and teachers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya Nov 3 – Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) now want the ministry of education to adjust the academic calendar so as to ease stress among students and teachers which has led to unrest in many schools.

Speaking during this year’s secondary school heads prayer meeting, Nyeri KUPPET Executive Secretary Francis Wanjohi said that the current calendar formulated as result of COVID-19 disruptions is congested causing mental stress on all.

“Current strikes are as a result of pressure caused by congested academic calendar which students can not cope up with, so it’s imperative that the ministry adjusts the same having in mind problems they have encountered,” Wanjohi said.

The latest incident occurred at the Buru Buru Girls High School in Nairobi at the weekend leading to closure of the school. An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the dormitory fire that left at least 20 students injured.

Below is the 2021/22 academic calendar that was revised following a year-long closure of schools in 2o20 over the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the ministry of education announced that all primary and secondary schools will be required to release students for half term on November 19 to 23 in what is seen as a strategy to ease pressure on them.

“As country we are not the only one suffering due to covid this should not make us stress the entire education sector since at the moment students, teachers and parents are stressed due to the congested academic calendar,” he said.