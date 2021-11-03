Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya's 2021/22 academic calendar.

County News

KUPPET wants education calendar revised to ease pressure on students and teachers

Published

NYERI, Kenya Nov 3 – Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) now want the ministry of education to adjust the academic calendar so as to ease stress among students and teachers which has led to unrest in many schools.

Speaking during this year’s secondary school heads prayer meeting, Nyeri KUPPET Executive Secretary Francis Wanjohi said that the current calendar formulated as result of COVID-19 disruptions is congested causing mental stress on all.

“Current strikes are as a result of pressure caused by congested academic calendar which students can not cope up with, so it’s imperative that the ministry adjusts the same having in mind problems they have encountered,” Wanjohi said.

The latest incident occurred at the Buru Buru Girls High School in Nairobi at the weekend leading to closure of the school. An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the dormitory fire that left at least 20 students injured.

Below is the 2021/22 academic calendar that was revised following a year-long closure of schools in 2o20 over the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenya’s 2021/22 academic calendar.

On Tuesday, the ministry of education announced that all primary and secondary schools will be required to release students for half term on November 19 to 23 in what is seen as a strategy to ease pressure on them.

“As country we are not the only one suffering due to covid this should not make us stress the entire education sector since at the moment students, teachers and parents are stressed due to the congested academic calendar,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Shame of Governors spending up to Sh1 billion for legal fees

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 –Did you know that some Governors in the country are paying as much as Sh1 billion for legal fees? Yes,...

1 min ago

Top stories

EACC to review Judiciary systems to identify and seal corruption loopholes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC)  is set to undertake a review of the Judiciary’s  systems on policies,...

2 hours ago

Top stories

CJ Koome seeks formula for legal aid to robbery with violence suspects

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has ordered courts to seek a formula for legal aid to all robbery with violence...

4 hours ago

County News

Turkana man kills son in fight with his wife over dispensary visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – A 35-year-old man from Turkana South sub-county has killed his two-year-old son following a disagreement with his wife. The...

6 hours ago

World

US gives final approval of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

Washington (AFP), Nov 3 – The United States can now start giving children aged 5-11 the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid vaccine, US health authorities said Tuesday...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyan MPs say won’t sign govt military deal with the UK until Agnes Wanjiru murder culprits are prosecuted

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 1-Members of Parliament are contemplating thwarting the defense cooperation agreement between Kenya and the United Kingdom that was signed in June by...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Secondary schools half term set for Nov 19-23

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 –The Ministry of Education has set the date for half term break for secondary schools in the country for November...

21 hours ago

County News

Sakaja: NMS term should be extended to August 2022 and incorporated into next Nairobi County Govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2- Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja now says that the term of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) should be extended until the...

24 hours ago