KMPDU seeks orders to stop sacking of over 900 KEMSA staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – The Kenya Medical, Practitioners, Pharmacist and Dentist Union (KPMDU) has moved to court seeking orders to restrain Kenya Medical Suppliers Authority (KEMSA) from terminating the services of over 900 employees issued with redundancy notices last week.

The union also wants the Authority restrained from employing active members of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and National Youth Service (NYS) to take over their positions.

Through lawyer Henry Kurauka, KMPDU argues that “the move by KEMSA to undertake mass sackings and enlist new staff from the KDF and NYS is against the constitution.”

KEMSA Board last week directed all staff to work from home to facilitate what it described as ‘organizational reform’ in efforts to end corruption, inefficiency and mismanagement. The staff were also issued with redundancy notices.

The reforms at KEMSA which include the deployment of the military has sparked mixed reactions, with Senate demanding an explanation from Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

On Monday, some of the staff at KEMSA said they had been locked out the online system and were no longer able to work from home after their passwords were changed.;

In the wake of COVID-19 supplies scandal, KEMSA Chief Executive Officer Jonah Manjari and top Procurement and Finance officials were suspended for investigations, but they are yet to face charges.