KMPDU condemns travel bans on South African countries over Omicron COVID strain

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 30- The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) has condemned travel bans imposed by several countries on South Africa and other African countries following the discovery of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The new strain was detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong and carries 32 mutations making it highly transmissible.

The KMPDU Secretary-General Dr. Davji Atellah said Tuesday that the travel ban is “immoral and discriminatory” to African countries.

“We want to repudiate the travel bans imposed by certain countries on South Africa and other African countries. This is immoral and discriminatory in African countries. This is not an African affair but a global affair. In fact, South Africa should be applauded for its effort. Nobody is safe till all of us are safe, so trying to isolate African countries will not solve the problem,” Atellah said.

Britain and the US have announced travel ban from Botswana, South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini and Zimbabwe in what they termed as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the new variant.

Canada, Israel and the European Union have also banned travel from South Africa, as more countries remain on high alert over the new strain.

Atellah stated that preliminary evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of reinfection with Omicron as compared to other variants but the information is still limited.

“Studies are currently underway to better understand various aspects of Omicron by researchers across the globe. Viruses keep mutating hence the need for calmness as we seek to understand the new strain,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The KMDU Secretary-General further called on Kenyans to remain vigilant by observing the COVID-19 health guidelines as a precautionary measure.

He added that the country is not yet well prepared to handle the virus calling for more robust efforts to ensure adequate preparation.

“Kenyans should continue to implement the effective public health measures to reduce COVID- 19 circulation, using risk analysis and science-based approach. Wear masks, social wash hands, ventilate indoor spaces and self-isolate if you develop symptoms,” he said.

Atellah said that the country needs to fast-track rapid vaccination to prevent the spread of COVID- 19 new strains.

He further called for increased access to COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that vulnerable groups across the country including health care workers and older persons and other Kenyans get vaccinated.

The KMPDU Secretary-General appealed to the government to employ more medical personnel and equip hospitals with adequate medical equipment to improve the countries capacity in the event the new strain spreads into the country.

The KMPDU National Chairman Abi Mwachi said that there is an acute shortage of health personnel calling for the reinstatement of the sacked medical personnel and employ more.

“We would like to urge the government that the guard that you have let down might come back to bite us, and what we need to do at this point in time is to continue even as we ask Kenyans to institute personal measures of social distancing and taking up the vaccines, the government should also make sure that hospitals are well equipped, doctors who have been sacked are reinstated and burses who need to be hired are hired here first before they are hired in the UK…,” he said.

On Monday, Kenya reported that it had intensified screening at the border points, particularly on travelers from countries where the new Omicron strain has been detected.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache says this is among the stringent measures being adopted to ensure that the virus strain does not get its way into the country.

“We are ensuring that any person coming into the country from those countries where this variant has been identified are properly screened. They must be able to show that they have done a PCR test and we will even repeat the test at the point of entry. We will also require a vaccination certificate,” she said.

She further maintained that the government will rely on science and will not close its borders.

“We are not taking any chances at our borders. We have seen mutations before and we have learned our lessons. We are doing everything possible to ensure the variant does not get into our territory. We are science-led rather than make knee-jerk reactions in as far as closing our borders is concerned,” she said.